Phoenix New Media fully consolidating real estate unit Tianbo

Phoenix New Media (FENG -1.9% ) has begun fully consolidating the financial statements of Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology, a move to speed development of its real estate vertical.

Tianbo, previously a consolidated subsidiary, operates the real estate channel and sales of real estate ads for Phoenix's site Ifeng.com.

Phoenix lost control over Tianbo in December 2014 after disposing of some equity interest; since then, Phoenix has held 50% equity interest and accounted for it using the equity method.

"We saw Tianbo has grown tremendously with over 70% Compound Annual Growth Rateof revenues in the past five years," says Ifeng CEO Shuang Liu. "By leveraging our resources and brand influence, the integration of Tianbo's service offerings will further solidify the industry-leading position of our real estate vertical, especially the growth potential of our second-hand housing business."