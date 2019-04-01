Crude oil builds on Q1 gains, hits five-month high

Crude oil enjoys strong gains as the risk-on trade from Q1 spills over into the new quarter, with WTI +1.3% to a five-month high $60.95/bbl after enjoying its biggest quarterly gain in a decade and Brent +1.3% to $68.46/bbl.

“Better than expected Chinese manufacturing data has helped markets begin the first day of the new quarter on a bullish note,” says Mihir Kapadia, chief executive of Sun Global Investments. “Chinese manufacturing output is quite reflective of global demand, and any increase indicates a flurry of economic activity across major economies.”

A Reuters survey says OPEC oil supply sank to a four-year low in March, as Saudi Arabia over-delivered on the group’s supply cut agreement while Venezuelan production continues to drop due to sanctions and power outages.

The OPEC countries pumped 30.4M bbl/day last month, down by 280K bbl/day from February and the lowest OPEC total since 2015, according to the survey.

The survey suggests Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are moving forward with even larger supply cuts than called for by OPEC's latest deal, regardless of pressure from Pres. Donald Trump to increase production.

