Publicis Groupe -4% as it confirms consideration of Epsilon bid

Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is off 4% in U.S. trading after it confirmed it was studying the purchase of Alliance Data Systems' (ADS +0.4% ) Epsilon, in what would be its biggest deal ever.

That's a unit that could bring $5B in the sale process launched by Alliance -- a value about a third of the enterprise value of Publicis in total.

A joint bid from Goldman-Advent is also reportedly in the works for Epsilon.

Epsilon is a major player in data and targeted marketing solutions.

Publicis prevailing in the bid would be challenging and viewed "cautiously" by the market, BofA Merrill Lynch says of the potential deal, which it calls "meaningful and risky." Epsilon has been ex-growth since 2015 with declining profitability. (h/t Bloomberg)