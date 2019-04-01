Vanguard files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; second time in two years

Vanguard Natural Resources (OTCQX:VNRR -72% ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, its second bankruptcy in less than two years.

VNRR says Citibank has agreed to make available $65M in debtor-in-possession financing.

VNRR had $8.6M in free cash and no agreement with lenders about how to restructure $882M in debt, WSJ reports, citing filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

Talks are underway with Citi and other lenders but holders of only ~40% of the company’s debt are involved in restructuring negotiations, WSJ reports; it will take an agreement from holders of at least two-thirds of the debt to get VNRR safely through Chapter 11.