Analysts ding L Brands

L Brands (LB -0.8% ) is the target of negative comments from two investment firms today.

The highly-anticipated return of Victoria's Secret swimsuit line could be a dud, according to MKM Partners analyst Roxanne Meyer.

Meyer says the collection of swimwear, cover-ups, sunglasses and accessories isn't in line with Victoria's Secret's strength. She asks if it makes sense that swimsuits are only available online?"

Meanwhile, Jefferies sees the Pink business as the biggest problem for L Brands. "We see sales at PINK cut in half or more which will create massive operating deleverage in the earnings model," warns analyst Randal Konik.