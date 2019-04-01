Dept. of Navy commits to FirstNet public-safety platform

The Dept. of the Navy has committed to AT&T's (T +1.1% ) FirstNet public-safety platform, the company says.

A recent policy directive provides for developing functional, technical and budgetary requirements, policies, procedures and deployment strategies tied to FirstNet integration and implementation on Navy and Marine Corps installations nationwide.

“We are honored to help the Department of the Navy transition to the FirstNet public safety communications platform,” says AT&T's Mike Leff. “It’s a promising first step toward eventual procurement, deployment and management of FirstNet-based services.”