Syndax down 4% on updated entinostat data

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -4.4% ) slips on below-average volume on the heels of updated results from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, ENCORE 601, evaluating HDAC inhibitor entinostat plus Merck's (MRK +0.1% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors. The data were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

In the melanoma arm, 53 treated patients who had progressed after anti-PD-1 therapy, showed a 19% (n=10/53) response rate, including one complete responder. The clinical benefit rate (responders + stable cancer) was 36% (n=19/53) in those patients with stable disease greater than six months. Median duration of response was 13 months (range of 3 - 20 months).

In the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arm, the results were less definitive. Updated data "continue to support the association of high baseline classical monocytes (type of white blood cell) with improved clinical outcome." Median duration of response was 8 months (range of 3 - 18 months).

In September 2018, the company reported a 10% response rate in the lung cancer arm with a median duration of 5.3 months.