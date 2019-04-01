More on Contura Energy Q4 results

Contura Energy (CTRA +0.3% ) reports Q4 sales of $572.1M (+62.% Y/Y), with CAPP Met coal revenues of $247.2M, Trading & Logistics sales of $106.4M, NAPP coal revenues of $89.9M and CAPP Thermal revenues of $35.7M.

CAPP Met coal shipments were 2.1M tons (+163%) at an average per-ton realization of $119.37 (+9.4%). Ships 2M tons of NAPP coal at an average per-ton realization of $45.63, up from 1.4M tons at $43.89 per ton last year.

CAPP Thermal shipments for a partial quarter were 0.6M tons and T&L segment, coal volumes were 0.8M tons, down from 1.2M last year and average T&L realization increased from $115.37 per ton to $127.88.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $111.2M vs. $44.4M in last year quarter.

The company refinanced its and legacy-Alpha's term loans with a new $550M, 7-year term loan credit facility, additionally, increased its asset-backed revolving credit facility from $125M to $225M.

