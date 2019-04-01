Morgan Stanley prefers Chevron over Exxon in U.S. integrated oil space

Morgan Stanley initiates Chevron (CVX +1.4% ) with an Overweight rating and $146 price target and Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.8% ) with an Equal Weight rating and $84 price target alongside an In-Line view of the U.S. integrated oil sector.

While the two oil giants generated a combined $35B in organic free cash flow in 2018, Stanley analyst Devin McDermott says "the cash flow profile should diverge for these two companies" from here as CVX focuses on measured spending and strong free cash flow while XOM pursues an aggressive countercyclical growth strategy.

Both strategies have merit but cash flow drives stock performance in Big Oil, McDermott says, and reinvestment for long-term growth typically does not get fully valued by the market.

Overall, McDermott sees CVX positioned for outperformance while it might be "too early" to play XOM's growth strategy.