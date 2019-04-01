ComScore -22% to near three-month low; bulls cut ratings

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is sliding further in the wake of its executive exits, now down 22% to its lowest point since Jan. 4.

A few sell-side bulls have headed to the sidelines in response, citing the uncertainty coming from the company's losing its CEO and president. Oppenheimer has cut to Market Perform from Outperform.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has also gone to Hold from Buy, and cut its price target to $21 from $27. Shares are at $15.79 now.

And Loop Capital has cut to Hold from Buy as well, and trimmed its price target to $22 from $32.