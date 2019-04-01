Cboe expects options on Lyft to start trading April 4

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.8% ) plans to list options on Lyft (LYFT -10.2% ) and expects trading in the options to begin Thursday, April 4, once the underlying stock has been certified as meeting all of Cboe's applicable exchanges' listing criteria.

The company expects to list Lyft options on its four options exchanges--Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe C2 Options Exchange, Cboe BZX Options Exchange, and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange.

The expected designated primary market maker for options on Lyft at the Cboe Options Exchange will be Morgan Stanley and IMC Financial Markets is the expected DPM on the Cboe EDGX Exchange.

Previously: Lyft opens first day up 21% (March 29)