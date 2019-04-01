DSV to buy logistics company Panalpina in $4.6B deal

  • Panalpina (OTCPK:PLWTF) accepts an increased takeover offer of 4.6B Swiss francs ($4.6B) from rival DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF), ending a two-month takeover battle designed to build scale in the consolidating transport sector.
  • The new bid gives an implied price of 195.8 Swiss francs for each Panalpina share vs. DSV’s Feb. 15 cash offer of 180 francs/share and an initial cash and shares offer then worth 170 francs made in January.
  • DSV's merger with Panalpina’s air- and sea-freight operations will create the world’s fourth biggest freight forwarding company, trailing only DHL Logistics, Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker.
