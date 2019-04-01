Roche's ipatasertib shows encouraging action in early-stage breast cancer study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3% ) announces positive data from an open-label Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the combination of ipatasertib, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Celgene's (CELG -0.9% ) Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension) for the first-line treatment of advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The results are being presented at AACR in Atlanta.

The objective response rate (ORR), regardless of tumor biomarker status, was 73% (n=19/26).

Enrollment is ongoing. Later this year, Roche will launch a randomized Phase 3 study assessing the combo in the same patient population.

The company says that ipatasertib binds to all three isoforms of a proto-oncogene called AKT, blocking a signaling pathway called PI3K/AKT which is believed to play a key role in resistance to chemo and hormonal therapies in a range of cancers, including breast and prostate.