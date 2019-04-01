Stocks climb on strength of Chinese manufacturing data

U.S. stocks hold onto gains with financials and industrials outpacing the broader market buoyed by better-than-expected manufacturing activity in China.

The Nasdaq climbs 0.8% , and the Dow increases 0.9% , while the S&P 500 rises 0.8% .

By sectors, financials ( +1.8% ) and industrials ( +1.5% ) lead the advance, while real estate ( -1.0% ) and utilities ( -0.7% ) lag the overall market.

Among notable movers: Bank of America ( +3.4% ), Citigroup ( +3.3% ), United Technologies ( +2.7% ), Caterpillar ( +2.8% ), American Tower ( -1.9% ), Equity Residential ( -1.7% ), WEC Energy ( -1.4% ).

Crude oil +1.6% to $61.07 per barrel

10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield by almost 9 basis points to 2.48%.

Dollar Index is little changed at 97.21.