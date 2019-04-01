Stocks climb on strength of Chinese manufacturing data

U.S. stocks hold onto gains with financials and industrials outpacing the broader market buoyed by better-than-expected manufacturing activity in China.
The Nasdaq climbs 0.8%, and the Dow increases 0.9%, while the S&P 500 rises 0.8%.
By sectors, financials (+1.8%) and industrials (+1.5%) lead the advance, while real estate (-1.0%) and utilities (-0.7%) lag the overall market.
Among notable movers: Bank of America (+3.4%), Citigroup (+3.3%), United Technologies (+2.7%), Caterpillar (+2.8%), American Tower (-1.9%), Equity Residential (-1.7%), WEC Energy (-1.4%).
Crude oil +1.6% to $61.07 per barrel
10-year Treasury price falls, lifting yield by almost 9 basis points to 2.48%.
Dollar Index is little changed at 97.21.
