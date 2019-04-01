Duke Energy told by North Carolina regulator to excavate all coal ash

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality orders Duke Energy (DUK -0.8% ) to excavate coal ash from all of its power plant sites in the state.

DUK had wanted to cover some storage pits with a waterproof cap, which it says would prevent rain from passing through the pits and carrying chemicals including mercury and arsenic through the unlined bottoms.

The coal ash cleanup became a priority after a 2014 leak from a DUK site left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River.