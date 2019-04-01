Canaccord +4.1% as it pares back U.K. capital markets activity

Canaccord Genuity (OTCPK:CCORF +4.1% ) rises 4.1% the day after it announces plans to cut back on its U.K.-based capital markets activities in response to the prolonged uncertainty arising from Brexit.

Sees "significant reduction" in its London-based capital markets staff level.

Expects to record a C$12M charge in fiscal Q4 ended March 31, 2019.

Restructuring doesn't affect Canaccord's wealth management operations in the U.K. and Europe, nor does it affect any other businesses in the Canaccord Genuity Group.

"The plan we have announced today will allow us to redeploy excess capital from our UK capital markets business, reduce our exposure to the volatility and historical losses that we have experienced with capital raising, advisory and trading activities in the region, and align our UK capital markets business with our broader global capabilities," says Canaccord President and CEO Dan Daviau.