ABB hit by financial control lapses, says fixes are in the works

ABB (ABB +1.5% ) says it lacked effective internal controls over parts of its financial reporting at the end of last year but did not lead to any financial misstatement and there was no need to restate numbers.

The company does not disclose the weaknesses in detail or say how long the problems existed but calls them “certain IT failures” in some North American and group applications.

ABB, which replaced senior management in South Korea in 2017 after an executive disappeared with $100M, says it is in the process of remedying the latest shortcomings.