Uber directors won't face Otto lawsuit

A U.S. judge says Uber's (UBER) directors don't have to face an investor lawsuit accusing them of improperly reviewing the acquisition of Otto, the self-driving truck startup that later forced a trade secret theft settlement with Alphabet.

The judge found that the majority of the board wasn't beholden to then-CEO Travis Kalanick as the suit accuses and instead used their business judgement when weighing the purchase.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Sam Glasscock III: “I find that there is no reasonable doubt that at least seven out of the eleven members’’ were “disinterested and independent."

Uber is expected to kick off its IPO roadshow this month.