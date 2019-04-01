Century Casinos opens new racing entertainment centre in Edmonton

Century Casinos (CNTY -0.1% ) announces the opening this morning of its racing entertainment centre at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in South Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The company says the new casino features 550 slot machines and electronic table games, 14 video lottery terminals, an innovative REPLAY gaming stadium with 28 unique play stations and an interactive digital wall display, an off-track betting room, a restaurant and a lounge area.

The first weekend of thoroughbred racing at the site is scheduled for April 28.

Source: Press Release