WWE slammed on 'Last Week Tonight'; Cannonball downgrades

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 1% lower today following a cut to Neutral at Cannonball Research, from a previous Buy.

An offering by Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon to sell 3.2M shares via filing last week was reportedly coming at $84.50/share; the shares are trading at $85.95 today.

Also, with WrestleMania a week away, HBO's Last Week Tonight and host John Oliver put the company in their crosshairs on last night's show, criticizing it for a lack of concern about the health of its wrestlers.

"Many fans legitimately hate (McMahon) because while the WWE has made him a billionaire, many wrestlers say he's treated him terribly," Oliver says in the program.