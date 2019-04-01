Novartis to face lawsuit over doctor kickbacks

A Manhattan district court judge has ruled that Novartis (NVS -0.3% ) must face a U.S. lawsuit over alleged kickbacks to physicians aimed at boosting prescriptions for its drugs.

The case began in 2011 when a former sales rep filed a whistleblower suit.

In 2010, the company agreed to pay $422M to settle various civil and criminal charges, including paying kickbacks to doctors. In 2015, it agreed to pay $390M to settle claims that it paid rebates to specialty pharmacies to promote two of its drugs.

Novartis spokesman Eric Althoff says, “We are disappointed in today’s decision and look forward to presenting our case at trial. We continue to believe that the government has insufficient evidence to support its claims.”