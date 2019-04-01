Jervois Mining to merge with eCobalt

Australian miner, Jervois agrees to acquire eCobalt (OTCQX:ECSIF -3.6% ) that Jervois does not already own.

Jervois currently owns ~7.3M shares in eCobalt, constituting ~4.5% stake on an undiluted basis.

Each eCobalt share will be exchanged for 1.65 Jervois share implying an offer price of C$0.36 per eCobalt share

The transaction will result in the issue of approximately 262.4M new Jervois shares and further 47M on exercise of options and warrants

Previously: Australia's Jervois Mining buys stake in Ecobalt amid shareholder criticism (July 30, 2018)