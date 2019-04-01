More on Delek Group FY18 results

Delek Group (OTCPK:DLKGF) reports 2018 sales increased 19% Y/Y to NIS8.1B, led by higher sales volumes of gas from Tamar, and improved prices and volumes at Ithaca Energy; Q4 sales increased 5.3% to NIS2B.

Post operating profit of NIS1.6B, compared with NIS2.5B in 2017; adjusting for one-time items operating profit was unchanged at NIS 1.1B

Reports net income of NIS517M lower than NIS 1,216M last year; the E&P sector contributed NIS720M to core profits with significantly better performance at Ithaca Energy

The company says that the Leviathan project is now 80% complete, and remains on schedule for gas sales to begin by the end of 2019; technical inspections with first gas flows expected by 2Q19

