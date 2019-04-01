California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement

California Water Service (CWT -2.9% ) enters into unsecured revolving credit facilities of $550M for five years

Of the total, $400M is available to California Water Service (Cal Water), a wholly owned subsidiary of Group, and $150M is available to Group and the subsidiaries other than Cal Water.

Additionally, the credit facilities available to Cal Water may be expanded by up to an incremental $150M under the Cal Water facility and $50M under the Group facility.

The proceeds is expected to be used for working capital purposes