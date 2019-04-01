Constellation Pharma down 1% on CPI-1205 data

  • Thinly traded micro cap Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST -1.4%) slips on average volume in response to results from the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ProSTAR, evaluating CPI-1205, combined with Pfizer and Astellas' Xtandi (enzalutamide) or J & J's Zytiga (abiraterone)/prednisone, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The data are being presented at AACR in Atlanta.
  • Clinical activity was observed in both arms, including at least a 50% drop in PSA levels. Specifically, 20% (n=2/10) patients in the CPI-1205 + abiraterone arm who were negative for a genetic variant called AR-V7 experienced at least an 80% reduction in PSA while 27% (n=3/11) in the CPI-1205 group (negative for AR-V7) did.
  • The disease control rates (responders + stable cancer) in both groups were 50% (n=4/8) and 60% (n=3/5), respectively.
  • The Phase 2 portion was launched in Q4 2018. Preliminary data should be available in H2.
  • CPI-1205 inhibits an enzyme called enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), associated with many types of cancer when overexpressed.
  • Related tickers: (JNJ -0.6%), (PFE +0.8%), (OTCPK:ALPMY +1.7%)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.