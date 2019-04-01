Constellation Pharma down 1% on CPI-1205 data
Apr. 01, 2019 Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST)
- Thinly traded micro cap Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST -1.4%) slips on average volume in response to results from the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ProSTAR, evaluating CPI-1205, combined with Pfizer and Astellas' Xtandi (enzalutamide) or J & J's Zytiga (abiraterone)/prednisone, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The data are being presented at AACR in Atlanta.
- Clinical activity was observed in both arms, including at least a 50% drop in PSA levels. Specifically, 20% (n=2/10) patients in the CPI-1205 + abiraterone arm who were negative for a genetic variant called AR-V7 experienced at least an 80% reduction in PSA while 27% (n=3/11) in the CPI-1205 group (negative for AR-V7) did.
- The disease control rates (responders + stable cancer) in both groups were 50% (n=4/8) and 60% (n=3/5), respectively.
- The Phase 2 portion was launched in Q4 2018. Preliminary data should be available in H2.
- CPI-1205 inhibits an enzyme called enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), associated with many types of cancer when overexpressed.
