Apple's fall iPhones have larger batteries - Kuo

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) fall iPhone lineup could include models with significantly more battery capacity, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo expects the lineup to resemble last year's in size with 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch models updating the XS and XS Max and a lower-cost 6.1-inch device replacing the XR. The battery improvements could be 10%-15%, 20%-25%, and up to 5%, respectively.

Battery life is a common reason users upgrade to a new phone, which could help a stagnating iPhone upgrade cycle.

The battery improvement could also facilitate a two-way wireless charging feature that would let users charge other Apple devices on the back of the iPhone. Last week, Apple cancelled its long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat.