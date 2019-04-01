Autolus down 1% on AUTO1 data in adults with ALL

Thinly traded Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL -1.2% ) slips on below-average volume on the heels of initial data from from the adult cohort in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ALLCAR19, evaluating its AUTO1 CAR-T candidate in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The results were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

88.9% (n=8/9) of evaluable patients experienced molecular complete responses (no evidence of cancer via CT or PET imaging).

On the safety front, no patients were admitted to the ICU due to cytokine release syndrome (CRS). One patient developed serious neurotoxicity following high levels of CAR T expression that was quickly reversed with steroids. Four participants died while on study, two from leukemia progression and two from sepsis.

The company reported pediatric data in February.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, April 2, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.