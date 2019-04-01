Conoco in talks with Chrysaor over North Sea fields - Bloomberg

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.5% ) is in talks to sell a package of North Sea assets to Chrysaor Holdings after earlier discussions with U.K. billionaire Jim Ratcliffe collapsed, Bloomberg reports.

Chrysaor is the front-runner for a deal which could be announced in the coming weeks, after COP opened up the bidding in January after efforts to sell the assets to Ratcliffe’s Ineos for as much as $3B failed, according to the report.

If Chrysaor could complete a deal for the COP assets, it would increase its overall production by ~60K bbl/day from 125K bbl/day currently.