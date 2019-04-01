WeedMD enters into debt facility with BMO

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF +0.9% ) enters into a credit facility with Bank of Montreal to provide up to $39M of secured debt financing at an average interest rate of 5% range over a three-year term.

The facility consists of a $33.1M term loan, a $3M equipment term loan and $3M revolving credit facility, maturing in 2022.

Additionally, WeedMD acquires 98-acre Strathroy property from Perfect Pick for the balance due under its option agreement of $22.6M, of which $17.6M was paid in cash and $5M with issuance of 2.5M units.