New 52-week high for Chipotle on loyalty program buzz

Barclays says Chipotle (CMG -0.7% ) has seen increased visits from active users of the restaurant company's app after the launch of the loyalty program.

Still, the firm isn't getting ahead of itself based on the early report. "We remain prudently cautious until we see stabilization in digital metric trends," notes analyst Jeffrey Bernstein.

Chipotle traded at a new 52-week high of $715.57 earlier in today's session as buzz over the loyalty program remains strong.

Chipotle is due to report earnings on April 24, at which time management may update on the impact of the loyalty program.