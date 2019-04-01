Care.com -7% on report of scrubbed listings

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) drops 7% after a WSJ report that the company scrubbed "tens of thousands of unverified day care center listings" the day before a prior investigation was published.

A Journal review of the website showed Care.com removed about 72% of its listings. The listings were available as recently as March 1.

A CRCM spokeswoman confirmed the listings were removed on March 7, which was also when the company reported earnings. The company said 45% of the day-care center listings were removed, and the WSJ's number was higher because it only saw a subset of the total listings.

The prior WSJ report found a number of problems with the center listings including incorrect licensing information and limited vetting on Care.com's part.