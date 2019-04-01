Investors kick the tires on Ford

Investor interest in Ford (F +2.3% ) is edging higher ever so slightly, according to Morgan Stanley.

"We would still say Ford is clearly the most unloved US auto OEM, but we have noticed a change in tone that is starting to give the company the benefit of the doubt," notes MS analyst Adam Jonas.

"Piecemeal progress with restructuring (S. America, Europe, Russia), incremental headlines around VW cooperation and the hiring of a new tech-oriented CFO have captivated investor attention… for good reason. We note that Ford is the best performing US OEM YTD, +15% vs. GM +11%, FCA +4% and Tesla down 16%," he adds.

Ford is rated at Equalweight by the firm.