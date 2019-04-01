NADA updates 2019 forecast

The National Automobile Dealers Association updates on the auto industry with Q1 in the books.

"New light-vehicle sales will likely continue to decline for the rest of the year compared to 2018, but we remain confident, barring any unexpected shocks, that the auto industry is on track to sell 16.8 million new light vehicles in 2019. The downside risks to our sales forecast include the fallout from trade disputes, including potential tariffs on autos and auto parts, and the Fed changing course and continuing to increase interest rates," says NADA Senior Economist Patrick Manzi.

"We expect light truck market share to inch closer to 70 percent of the overall new light-vehicle market, up roughly two points from this time last year," he adds.

Some automakers are due to report on March U.S. sales tomorrow, while others will post their quarterly numbers, or in the case of Tesla disclose Q1 deliveries.

