First Quantum planning $327M Cobre Panama expansion

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF +4.2% ) says it is planning a $327M expansion at its new Cobre Panama mine, raising the throughput rate from 85M mt/year to 100M mt/year by 2023.

The expansion should increase average production levels to more than 375K mt/year of contained copper after year five, when the processing would be at the 100M mt/year throughput rate.

First Quantum expects the Cobre project to produce 150K metric tons of copper this year, 270K-300K mt in 2020 and 330K-350K mt in 2021, its first full year of ramped-up production.