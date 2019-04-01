Chicken Soup for the Soul pulls back after big Friday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) is 11.9% lower , giving back some of the gains it made Friday after earnings and a deal with Sony for a stake in Crackle.

Shares rose 36% Friday after news of the deal and the company's earnings, which sported a revenue gain (full year) of more than 150% and EBITDA gains of 180%.

Benchmark responded to the company news by boosting its price target on "one of the hottest small properties in the media landscape." It's set its new target at $18, up from $16 and currently implying 65% upside.