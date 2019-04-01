Vale +4% on higher iron prices despite losing certifications, asset freeze

Vale (VALE +3.8% ) shares surge to match their highest level since January's deadly dam burst after iron ore futures jumped 5.2% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange to hit a seven-week high, propelled by strong economic data from China and supply concerns after Rio Tinto (RIO +1.9% ) cut its 2019 forecast for iron ore shipments.

The move happens even after a Brazilian court froze an additional 1B reais ($255M) in Vale assets over potential damages related to the evacuation of its Vargem Grande dam and the company failed to obtain stability certificates for 13 dams under review - including seven tailings dams, the same type as the one that ruptured in Brumadinho - although 80 structures had their stability certificates renewed.

Vale says its external auditors refused to sign off on the 13 dams because they adopted more conservative models for their analyses, not because the structures themselves had become more unstable.