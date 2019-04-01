Credit-reporting agencies need more oversight, say Warren, Cummings

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) release a Government Accountability Office report that calls for expanded government authority over consumer credit reporting agencies--or CRAs, Forbes reports.

The three biggest consumer CRAs are Equifax (EFX +0.7% ), TransUnion (TRU +1.7% ), and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF).

The Federal Trade Commission, which is charged with policing the industry, "lacks a practical enforcement tool for imposing civil money penalties that could help to deter companies, including CRAs, from violating data security provisions of GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley-Act covering data privacy of financial records) and its implementing regulations," the report says.

And while the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also has a role in overseeing CRAs, it isn't always able to identify firms that come under its jurisdiction, the report found.

"We need to give the FTC more tools to crack down on consumer data abuses and the CFPB needs to do its job, hold these firms accountable, and protect consumers," Warren and Cummings said.

