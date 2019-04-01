KBR wins ROSE service contract for Saudi Aramco refinery
Apr. 01, 2019 3:11 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR), PTOAFKBR, PTOAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- KBR (KBR +3.5%) says it won a service contract to employ its ROSE supercritical solvent de-asphalting technology for improved performance at a refinery near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- KBR will provide a technology license, basic engineering design and proprietary equipment for Saudi Aramco's residue upgrading and clean fuels project at the refinery.
- KBR says it has licensed more than 90% of the world's installed supercritical solvent de-asphalting capacity through its ROSE technology.
- Separately, Pieridae Energy (OTC:PTOAF), the developer of the proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas export project in eastern Canada, says it plans to hire KBR for front-end engineering and design work on the facility.