Delta expands partnership with Korean Air

Delta Air Lines (DAL +1.1% ) DAL says it's expanding its partnership with Korean Air by adding three more routes across the Pacific.

New routes from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Seoul, Seattle to Osaka and between Boston and Seoul will start on April 12.

Since the launch of the partnership in 2018, the airlines have implemented full reciprocal codesharing across their respective networks to over 200 new markets, improved reciprocity across loyalty programs and say they have worked together to create an increasingly seamless customer experience.

Delta press release