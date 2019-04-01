Whole Foods price cuts on the way again

Amazon has once again dialed up a round of price cuts at Whole Foods stores, according to The Wall Street Journal's Heather Haddon.
Prices on more than 500 items are set to be marked lower on Wednesday at U.S. stores.
Haddon says the price cuts are some of the broadest since Amazon's $14B acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017.
Shares of Kroger (KR +0.3%) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +0.9%) both dropped after the Whole Foods story hit, but are still in positive territory.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox