Excavation of all Duke N.C. coal ash basins to add $4B-$5B to cost estimates

Duke Energy (DUK -1% ) says excavation of all its coal ash basins in North Carolina would add $4B-$5B to the current estimate of $5.6B for the Carolinas.

"Excavation at some sites will take decades, stretching well beyond the current state and federal deadlines," the company says following the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's finding that excavation of six sites - the Allen, Belews, Creek, Cliffside/Rogers, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro facilities - is "the only closure option that meets the requirement of Coal Ash Management Act to best protect public health."

Separately, DUK proposes a $76M initiative to support ~2,500 new electric vehicle charging stations in North Carolina in the largest investment in EV infrastructure ever in the southeastern U.S.