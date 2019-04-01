GameStop Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-21.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.28B (-6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gme has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.