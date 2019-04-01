Dave & Buster's Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.9M (+6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, play has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.