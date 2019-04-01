Walgreens Boots Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.57B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wba has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.