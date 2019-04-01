AngioDynamics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.3M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ango has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.