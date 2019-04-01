Lamb Weston Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.46M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lw has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.