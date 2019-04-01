NextEra Energy Partners upped to Buy at Goldman as compelling growth story

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP +0.8% ) edges higher after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $49 price target, raised from $45, seeing visibility into more than 10 years of double digit distribution growth for the company.

Goldman analyst Michael Lapides expects NextEra Energy (NEE -1.5% ) to maintain its U.S. renewable market share in an industry growing at an over 9% annually through 2030, and sees NEP leveraging its favorable balance sheet position to only require minimal equity through 2021 to finance drop-downs.

NEP appears positioned to continue growing distributions at the upper end of the 12%-15% guidance range beyond the next five years, Lapides writes, adding that NEP's reduced dividend growth risk and long-term visibility is not fully appreciated at current share levels.