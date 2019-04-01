U.S. leveraged loans clock in best quarter since 2010

U.S. leveraged loans posted returns of ~4% in Q1, its best quarter since 2010, even though March's performance lost some luster, Bloomberg reports.

The asset class trailed both investment-grade and high-yield bonds during the quarter.

Most of the quarter's gains came in January as leveraged loans rebounded from a steep decline in December. Then gains moderated as the Fed's increasingly dovish tone turned investors away from floating-rate leveraged loans, which are used as a hedge against rising rates.

ETFs: OXLC, BKLN, ECC, PPR, EFR, BGB, VVR, NSL, BGX, PHD, TSLF