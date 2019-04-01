U.S. halts F-35 equipment shipments to Turkey- Reuters

The U.S. has halted delivery of equipment related to the F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey, Reuters reports, which would mark the first concrete step to block delivery of the jet to the NATO ally in light of the Turkish government’s planned purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

The U.S. has canceled the next shipment of training equipment, and all subsequent shipments of F-35 related material to Turkey, according to the report; the F-35 is built by Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Turkey's Pres. Erdogan has refused to back down from his planned purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system that the U.S. has said would compromise the security of F-35 aircraft.