Stocks start new quarter on upbeat note

Stocks continued to march higher with the start of a new quarter, sparked by strong economic data out of China as the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all rose by more than 1.2%.

The upbeat open maintained itself throughout the session, led by high-beta groups such as the PHLX Semiconductor Index (+2.5%) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (+2.3%), which jumped above its 200-day moving average and approached its February high amid gains in all 20 components.

The S&P industry groups were led by the financials (+2.4%), which were helped by weakness in Treasury prices; the 10-year yield jumped 8 bps to 2.50%, helping to expand the spread between the 3-month bill yield and the 10-year note yield to 11 bps from 3 bps at the end of Friday's session.

Today's strong gains were not accompanied by high trading volume, as 837M shares changed hands at the NYSE floor, shy of the 200-day moving average of just below 913M shares.

In commodities, U.S. WTI crude oil surged 2.4% to a YTD high at $61.59/bbl while copper futures rallied to a fresh YTD high in overnight trade but returned to unchanged at $2.93/lb. following an intraday pullback.